A former Hibs and Hearts star could face jail after being caught by police with £400,000 of laundered money.

The BBC reported that 33-year-old James Keatings, who played for both Hearts and Hibs between 2014 and 2017, was spotted transferring cash between a car and a van in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in June 2024. Police were responding to a National Crime Agency (NCA) tip-off.

Keatings admitted possessing and transferring criminal property at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

He was a member of the Hibernian side which famously won the Scottish Cup in 2016. He started his career at Celtic and went on to play for Dundee United, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Hamilton Academical, as well as the capital’s two top flight teams - playing more than 100 games for the Edinburgh sides collectively. He last played for Tranent in 2023.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said Keatings had committed an “insidious crime” and that he must prepare himself for “every eventuality”.

She said: "This is a very significant sum, and it's an insidious crime in many ways.

"You must prepare yourself for every eventuality. You have crossed the custody threshold."

Having pulled his white van up alongside a car, Keatings was spotted transferring "two weighty boxes from his van and put them in the rear of the Mercedes," according to police and officers from the NCA.

Searches conducted by the NCA officers and police found two boxes containing 78 bundles of notes totalling £390,040. DNA testing confirmed the presence of Keating’s finger and palm prints on a number of sections of the boxes and bank notes. His DNA was also found on elastic bands found in the boxes.

Defending Keatings, Solicitor Brien Greig, said he was a first offender, a father, and "a working man". Keatings told police at the time of his arrest he was working as a plasterer.

Sentencing has been deferred until September 19 for background reports, but Keatings' bail will continue in the meantime.