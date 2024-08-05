Edinburgh crime: Laptops stolen in 'serious' break-in at GP surgery

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:47 BST

An Edinburgh GP surgery has been forced to close after a ‘serious’ break-in.

Laptops and other equipment were stolen from Leith Surgery, police said.

This morning, the Duke Street practice sent a text message to patients informing them of the news.

It reads: “Due to a serious break into Leith Surgery, we have had to close today.

A 'serious' break-in took place at Leith SurgeryA 'serious' break-in took place at Leith Surgery
A 'serious' break-in took place at Leith Surgery | Google

“For urgent medical problems please dial 111.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Duke Street, Edinburgh, around 7.40am on Monday, 5 August, 2024.

“Laptops and other equipment has been taken.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

