Edinburgh crime: Man, 20, 'stabbed' in Edinburgh park as police lock down scene and arrest teenager

Published 24th Aug 2024, 09:58 BST
A teenager has been arrested after a 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in an Edinburgh park.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Boroughmuir High School shortly before midday on Friday, August 23, after receiving reports of a knife attack.

Police officers taped off the crime scene and a footpath at the nearby canal was closed off to the public. The casualty was rushed to hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Officers have since confirmed that an 18-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

More to follow.

