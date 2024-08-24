Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been arrested after a 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in an Edinburgh park.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Boroughmuir High School shortly before midday on Friday, August 23, after receiving reports of a knife attack.

Police officers taped off the crime scene and a footpath at the nearby canal was closed off to the public. The casualty was rushed to hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Officers have since confirmed that an 18-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

More to follow.