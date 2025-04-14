Edinburgh crime: Man, 21, charged after weekend disturbance in Portobello
Police were called to Bath Street and Mentone Avenue in Portobello at around 10.55pm on Saturday, 12 April, 2025. Three males, one aged 17 and two aged 18, were taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment.
A section of the promenade and Mentone Avenue were closed off to the public.
Police Scotland said today that a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 15 April, 2025.
Police added that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and enquiries remained ongoing.
And they thanked those who had assisted with their enquiries so far.