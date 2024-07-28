Edinburgh crime: Man, 29, charged after alleged assault and robbery on pensioner
A man has been charged after a pensioner was allegedly robbed and assaulted on an Edinburgh street.
The 29-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Police attended the scene at the junction of Dalkeith Road and Salisbury Road on Wednesday, July 3.
Officers say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
