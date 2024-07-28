Edinburgh crime: Man, 29, charged after alleged assault and robbery on pensioner

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 28th Jul 2024, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged after a pensioner was allegedly robbed and assaulted on an Edinburgh street.

The 29-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police attended the scene at the junction of Dalkeith Road and Salisbury Road on Wednesday, July 3.

Officers say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Related topics:CrimeEdinburghPensioner

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.