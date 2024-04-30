Edinburgh crime: Man, 31, arrested after police race to 'disturbance' on city street
Officers raced to a home on Claverhouse Drive in Inch this morning, where they arrested the 31-year-old.
Multiple police vans were spotted on the residential street, but cops say the incident did not present a risk to the wider public.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50am on Tuesday, 30 April, police responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a property in Claverhouse Drive, Edinburgh.
“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection. Enquiries are ongoing.
“The incident was contained and there was no risk to the public.”
Balfour Beattie said earlier that ‘several Police Support Units, divisional resources, plain-clothed officers and a dog handler’ had been seen in the area.
Elderly residents were said to have been ‘worried’ by the events.
