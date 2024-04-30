Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have arrested a man after he allegedly caused a ‘disturbance’ on a city street.

Officers raced to a home on Claverhouse Drive in Inch this morning, where they arrested the 31-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple police vans were spotted on the residential street, but cops say the incident did not present a risk to the wider public.

Police descended on Claverhouse Drive

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50am on Tuesday, 30 April, police responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a property in Claverhouse Drive, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection. Enquiries are ongoing.

“The incident was contained and there was no risk to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balfour Beattie said earlier that ‘several Police Support Units, divisional resources, plain-clothed officers and a dog handler’ had been seen in the area.