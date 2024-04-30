Edinburgh crime: Man, 31, arrested after police race to 'disturbance' on city street

Officers raced to a home on Claverhouse Drive in Inch this morning, where they arrested the 31-year-old.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 30th Apr 2024, 15:37 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 17:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have arrested a man after he allegedly caused a ‘disturbance’ on a city street.

Officers raced to a home on Claverhouse Drive in Inch this morning, where they arrested the 31-year-old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Multiple police vans were spotted on the residential street, but cops say the incident did not present a risk to the wider public.

Police descended on Claverhouse DrivePolice descended on Claverhouse Drive
Police descended on Claverhouse Drive

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50am on Tuesday, 30 April, police responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a property in Claverhouse Drive, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection. Enquiries are ongoing.

“The incident was contained and there was no risk to the public.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Balfour Beattie said earlier that ‘several Police Support Units, divisional resources, plain-clothed officers and a dog handler’ had been seen in the area.

Elderly residents were said to have been ‘worried’ by the events.

Related topics:CrimeEdinburghLibertonPoliceProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.