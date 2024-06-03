Edinburgh crime: Man, 34, arrested after alleged attempted murder hospitalises victim
The victim was hospitalised with serious injuries.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Edinburgh.
The male victim aged 41 was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being seriously assaulted on Groathill Road North last Wednesday.
There, he was treated for ‘serious’ but ‘non life-threatening’ injuries.
Police raced to the scene in the city’s Drylaw area after the alarm was raised at around 2.30pm.
The force says its enquiries are ongoing.
