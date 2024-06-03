Edinburgh crime: Man, 34, arrested after alleged attempted murder hospitalises victim

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 20:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The victim was hospitalised with serious injuries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Edinburgh.

The male victim aged 41 was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being seriously assaulted on Groathill Road North last Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There, he was treated for ‘serious’ but ‘non life-threatening’ injuries.

Police raced to the scene in the city’s Drylaw area after the alarm was raised at around 2.30pm.

The force says its enquiries are ongoing.

Related topics:CrimeEdinburghPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.