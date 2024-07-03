Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a car in Edinburgh this morning.

The 39-year-old was detained after police were called to Lower Granton Road just before 8am.

A major presence of officers was reported on the busy route as traffic was only able to go in one direction.

Police arrested a man after an attempted vehicle theft on Lower Granton Road | other

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 7.45am on Wednesday, 3 July, to a report of the attempted theft of a car on Lower Granton Road in Edinburgh.