Edinburgh crime: Man, 39, arrested after attempted car theft

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 10:34 BST
A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a car in Edinburgh this morning.

The 39-year-old was detained after police were called to Lower Granton Road just before 8am.

A major presence of officers was reported on the busy route as traffic was only able to go in one direction.

Police arrested a man after an attempted vehicle theft on Lower Granton RoadPolice arrested a man after an attempted vehicle theft on Lower Granton Road
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 7.45am on Wednesday, 3 July, to a report of the attempted theft of a car on Lower Granton Road in Edinburgh.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

