Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after 'disturbance' outside Old Town nightclub
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was arrested after police raced to a ‘disturbance’ outside a nightclub in Edinburgh’s Old Town last night.
Officers swooped on Blair Street just after 11pm as Friday night revellers queued to enter city venues.
It is understood the incident happened outside popular nightspot Cabaret Voltaire.
Police said the man in question would be handed a recorded warning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Blair Street in Edinburgh around 11.15pm on Friday, 26 April, 2024.
“One man was arrested and will be issued with a recorded police warning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.