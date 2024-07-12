Edinburgh crime: Man arrested and charged over break-in in Learmonth Terrace

By Ian Swanson
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:16 BST
A man has been arrested over a break-in at a house in Edinburgh last month.

Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft by housebreaking which occurred at a property in Learmonth Terrace, Edinburgh, on Monday, 24 June, 2024.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 12 July, 2024.

Police said enquiries remain ongoing.

Related topics:EdinburghPolice
