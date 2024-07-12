Edinburgh crime: Man arrested and charged over break-in in Learmonth Terrace
A man has been arrested over a break-in at a house in Edinburgh last month.
Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft by housebreaking which occurred at a property in Learmonth Terrace, Edinburgh, on Monday, 24 June, 2024.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 12 July, 2024.
Police said enquiries remain ongoing.