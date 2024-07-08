Edinburgh crime: Man arrested by police after incident in city centre
A man has been arrested after an incident in Edinburgh.
Police were called to the incident in Potterrow, near Edinburgh University, on the south side of the city centre, on Sunday evening.
A 29-year-old man was arrested and later released to attend court at a future date.
Buses had to be diverted due to the closure of nearby Nicolson Square, understood to be in connection with the incident. But no details of the incident were released by police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Potterrow, Edinburgh. The incident occurred around 7.30pm on Sunday, 7 July 2024.
“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He has been released on an undertaking and will appear at court at a later date.”