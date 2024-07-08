Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after an incident in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the incident in Potterrow, near Edinburgh University, on the south side of the city centre, on Sunday evening.

Nicolson Square was closed during the inident in Potterrow. Picture: Google. | google

A 29-year-old man was arrested and later released to attend court at a future date.

Buses had to be diverted due to the closure of nearby Nicolson Square, understood to be in connection with the incident. But no details of the incident were released by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Potterrow, Edinburgh. The incident occurred around 7.30pm on Sunday, 7 July 2024.