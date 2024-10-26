Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 23-year-old man was found injured after a disturbance in a residential area of Edinburgh.

Police said they were called to Rannoch Road in Corstorphine at around 10.50pm on Friday, October 25, where the man was found injured. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated for a laceration.

Police say there are also enquiries ongoing to trace a second man who may have received a minor injury during the same disturbance. And detectives are appealing for information about the disturbance.

Detective Sergeant Jen Hughes said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and trace everyone involved.

“If you were in the Rannoch Road area around the time of the incident on Friday night and you haven’t yet spoken to police, I urge you to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage or if you have any personal footage that may assist our investigation to please come forward.

”Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4488 of 25 October. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”