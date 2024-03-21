Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 45-year-old man been jailed for a catalogue of sexual offences committed against four women in Edinburgh and East Lothian

Gary Yuill, of Wallyford, East Lothian, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh after previously being found guilty by a jury of 21 offences, which included nine counts of rape. The offences were committed against four women in Haddington, Dunbar, Wallyford, and Edinburgh between 2004 and 2021.

Gary Yuill was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh following a trial last month.

During his trial last month, the court heard how he terrified one of his victims after entering her home wearing a mask. The woman had fallen asleep on a sofa and awoke to find Yuill standing close to her. She said: "I opened my eyes and he was basically nose to nose with me. He had his ski mask and also had gloves on."

The woman said Yuill began asking her about someone being in the house. She said: "He was obviously watching the house. I was terrified." In a call to emergency services, she begged: 'You need to get here fast.' The woman told the court she knew he had previously been arrested and was subject to conditions not to come near her.

Police first began investigating Yuill following a report of rape which was received from a woman in May 2021. This subsequently led to other victims being identified and the scale of Yuill’s offending being revealed. He was arrested and charged in June 2021.

Detective Inspector Laura White said: “Yuill subjected these women to horrific crimes and I would like to thank them for their cooperation as our investigations were ongoing. Hopefully today’s verdict will allow them to move on from this part of their lives.

