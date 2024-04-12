Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 47-year-old man has been jailed for life in connection with the death of Paul Smith, who died following a serious assault in the Craigmillar Court area of Edinburgh in January 2021.

Paul Smith was conveyed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, around 2.20am on Wednesday, January 6 2021. Mr Smith later died on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Blyth was found guilty of murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, March 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Blyth was found guilty of murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, March 15. At the High Court in Stirling today(April 12) he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 13 years.

Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “This was a brutal, senseless attack and John Blyth will now face the consequences of his actions.

“Whilst this sentencing cannot change what John Blyth did to Paul, I hope that it brings some kind of closure for Paul’s family and friends.