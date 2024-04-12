Edinburgh crime: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Paul Smith
A 47-year-old man has been jailed for life in connection with the death of Paul Smith, who died following a serious assault in the Craigmillar Court area of Edinburgh in January 2021.
Paul Smith was conveyed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, around 2.20am on Wednesday, January 6 2021. Mr Smith later died on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
John Blyth was found guilty of murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, March 15. At the High Court in Stirling today(April 12) he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 13 years.
Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “This was a brutal, senseless attack and John Blyth will now face the consequences of his actions.
“Whilst this sentencing cannot change what John Blyth did to Paul, I hope that it brings some kind of closure for Paul’s family and friends.
“I would also like to thank Paul’s family for their support throughout the investigation, as well as commend them for their strength and dignity throughout this ordeal.”