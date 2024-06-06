Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suffered a broken jaw after an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a bus stop in Edinburgh.

The 36-year-old was waiting at a bus stop on South Bridge last Friday night when a male stranger punched him in the face.

Following the assault, which took place at around 11.50pm, the victim made his way to another stop and headed home. He was later treated for his injury at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police are hunting the attacker and have launched an appeal for witnesses. He is described as white with a slim build.

At the time of the attack, he is said to have been wearing a white and blue t-shirt and carrying a rucksack.

Detective Sergeant Steven Gray said: “This was a completely unprovoked assault and it is vital that we trace the person responsible.

“There were several members of the public nearby at the time waiting for buses and we would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to check in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.