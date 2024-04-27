Edinburgh crime: On-the-run prisoner who escaped while attending funeral found, announce police
and live on Freeview channel 276
A prisoner who went on the run after escaping from a funeral in Edinburgh has been found.
Police had launched a frantic search for 29-year-old Jamie Ross after he went missing at around lunchtime on Tuesday.
It is understood he had been attending a family funeral at Mortonhall crematorium.
An appeal was sent out for members of the public to help trace him after police revealed he had links to the south of the Capital and Aberdeen.
The force said this afternoon: “Jamie Ross, 29, reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced safely.
“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”
A spokesperson for prison transportation service GEOAmey said earlier this week: “Our officers recognise the emotional significance of events such as funerals and try to show compassion and understanding whilst escorting persons in custody.
“It is therefore disappointing when this is abused and used as an opportunity to evade detention.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.