Witness describes seeing another car honking at culprits and giving chase

A car was set ablaze in an Edinburgh street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It happened in Muirhouse Gardens, off Muirhouse Parkway, shortly after midnight.

Police say they are treating the incident as deliberate and have appealed for information. One woman said she saw another car honking at the culprits and then apparently giving chase. She said: “A white car – I think it was a neighbour – was honking them. Then the white car chased the guys, I think, for a while.”

A car in flames in Muirhouse in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called around 12.15am on Saturday and a crew had attended and put out the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a car on fire while parked at Muirhouse Gardens in Edinburgh around 12.20am on Saturday, November 25.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and no one was injured.