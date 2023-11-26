News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh crime: Parked car set on fire in Muirhouse, police treating incident as 'deliberate'

Witness describes seeing another car honking at culprits and giving chase
By Ian Swanson
Published 26th Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A car was set ablaze in an Edinburgh street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It happened in Muirhouse Gardens, off Muirhouse Parkway, shortly after midnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say they are treating the incident as deliberate and have appealed for information. One woman said she saw another car honking at the culprits and then apparently giving chase. She said: “A white car – I think it was a neighbour – was honking them. Then the white car chased the guys, I think, for a while.”

Most Popular
A car in flames in Muirhouse in the early hours of Saturday morning.A car in flames in Muirhouse in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A car in flames in Muirhouse in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called around 12.15am on Saturday and a crew had attended and put out the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a car on fire while parked at Muirhouse Gardens in Edinburgh around 12.20am on Saturday, November 25.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

“It is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0060 of November 25.”

Related topics:EdinburghScottish Fire and Rescue ServicePolicePolice Scotland