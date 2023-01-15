Edinburgh crime: Police and ambulance service on scene of incident at WeWork building in George Street
Emergency services called to WeWork building in George Street
By Rhoda Morrison
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 9:41am
Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Edinburgh’s George Street, with several police cars and ambulance crews in attendance.
The incident is believed to have happened at the WeWork building at 80 George Street, and the emergency services vehicles are currently parked outside. One eyewitness said he saw officers enter the shared office space at around 9am this morning.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
More to follow.