Police are trying to trace a man who could hold the key to a late-night serious assault in Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Officers have released an image of the man they say may be able to assist with their investigation into the incident, which occurred around 3am on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Police are trying to trace man they believe may be able to assist with their investigation. | Police

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack, which took place on Princes Street, near to South Charlotte Street. The man police are trying to trace is described as white, around 20 to 30 years old and of slim build, with light hair. He was wearing a navy-blue polo neck, blue jeans, and black trainers with white soles and carrying a maroon jumper around his shoulders

Detective Constable Calum Turnbull of Gayfield Square CID, said: “We encourage this man, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.”