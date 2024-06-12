Edinburgh crime: Police appeal after serious assault on Princes Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are trying to trace a man who could hold the key to a late-night serious assault in Edinburgh’s Princes Street.
Officers have released an image of the man they say may be able to assist with their investigation into the incident, which occurred around 3am on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack, which took place on Princes Street, near to South Charlotte Street. The man police are trying to trace is described as white, around 20 to 30 years old and of slim build, with light hair. He was wearing a navy-blue polo neck, blue jeans, and black trainers with white soles and carrying a maroon jumper around his shoulders
Detective Constable Calum Turnbull of Gayfield Square CID, said: “We encourage this man, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0665 of 19 May 2024. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.