Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a man was ‘seriously’ assaulted in Charlotte Square.

A group of at least five are believed to have attacked the 49-year-old at around 4.50pm yesterday.

The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be treated for injuries.

The assault took place in Charlotte Square

Officers are calling on eye-witnesses of the broad daylight attack to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Mike Campbell of CID said: “This was a shocking attack on the victim. Our investigations so far have established five men that we would be keen to trace.

“The first suspect is about 5”10” tall, large build, in his 50s with medium length grey hair, wearing a blue and purple polo shirt with white details around the collar, a light grey zip hooded top, light blue jeans and white trainers.

“The second suspect is about 5”10” tall, medium build, in his 50s with very short greying hair, wearing a light blue/grey coloured collar shirt, light blue jeans and white trainers.

“The third suspect is in his 50s, medium build, wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and a thin black puffer jacket.

“The fourth suspect is about 6”0” tall, average build with short brown hair, wearing a beige/salmon coloured long sleeved shirt, black trousers and grey shoes.

“The fifth man is about 6”0” tall, medium build, wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket, and grey shorts.

"We know the area was busy with passersby and motorists. We're asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to please come forward.