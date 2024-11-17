Edinburgh crime: Police arrest and charge man in connection with city centre assault
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in the centre of Edinburgh.
Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged with the attack which happened on George Street around 1.20am on Sunday, 29 September, 2024.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. Police said a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
It comes just days after police released CCTV images of a man they said they believed might be able to help with their investigation into the incident.
Police thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.