A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in the centre of Edinburgh.

Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged with the attack which happened on George Street around 1.20am on Sunday, 29 September, 2024.

Police say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. Police said a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

It comes just days after police released CCTV images of a man they said they believed might be able to help with their investigation into the incident.

Police thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.