Edinburgh crime: Police arrest and charge man in connection with city centre assault

By Ian Swanson
Published 17th Nov 2024, 16:41 GMT
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in the centre of Edinburgh.

Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged with the attack which happened on George Street around 1.20am on Sunday, 29 September, 2024. 

Police say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. Police said a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal

It comes just days after police released CCTV images of a man they said they believed might be able to help with their investigation into the incident.

Police thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.

