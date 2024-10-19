Edinburgh crime: Police called to reports of disturbance in Lochend

By Ian Swanson
Published 19th Oct 2024, 15:01 BST
Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Edinburgh’s Lochend area early on Saturday morning.

Five police cars were seen outside a block of flats on Lochend Road South. Police said there was no-one there when they got there, but added that enquiries were continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Saturday, 19 October, 2024, we received a report of a disturbance at a property on Lochend Road South, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and there was no trace of anyone. Enquiries are ongoing.”

