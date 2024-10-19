Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Edinburgh’s Lochend area early on Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five police cars were seen outside a block of flats on Lochend Road South. Police said there was no-one there when they got there, but added that enquiries were continuing.

Police said there was no-one at the scene in Lochend Road South when they arrived, but enquiries are continuing | Google

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Saturday, 19 October, 2024, we received a report of a disturbance at a property on Lochend Road South, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and there was no trace of anyone. Enquiries are ongoing.”