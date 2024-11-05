Edinburgh crime: Police issue CCTV images of man they want to speak to over assault in Lothian Road
Police Scotland said officers believe the man in the images could have vital information which could assist their investigation into an assault that took place in Lothian Road at around 12.25am on Sunday, 13 October, 2024.
The man is described as being in his twenties, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of slim build. He had a Scottish accent and short, dark hair. At the time, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and black Canada Goose jacket with a fur collar.
Anyone who recognises the man in the photos or has any information which could assist police is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0087 of 13 October, 2024. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.