Edinburgh crime: Police release CCTV pictures amid probe into assault which hospitalised man
Officers have released CCTV images of a man as they investigate the assault in the early hours of Sunday, July 7 on Frederick Street.
They hope the man in the pictures could help them get to the bottom of the crime.
He is described as white and in his early 20s with a slim build and short dark hair.
In the pictures, he is seen to be wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans and white trainers.
He has a grey jumper tied around his waist.
Detective Constable Rebecca Curtis said: “We encourage this man, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.”
Anyone who may know or have seen the man assist should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 0669 of 7 July.
To make an anonymous report, people can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
