Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to about an assault in the centre of Edinburgh.

The assault took place in the Grassmarket on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Officers from Police Scotland say the man may be able to assist their enquiries.

Police have released this image of a man they wish to speak to about an assault in the Grassmarket | supplied

The man is described as being white, slim build, approximately 6ft in height, with short red hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and a black jacket.

Detective Constable Mark Richmond said: “I would urge the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him or has information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1768 of 27 September 2024. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.