Edinburgh crime: Police search for man after broad daylight assault on Dalry Road

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:37 BST
Officers say the incident took place ‘outside a premises’ on Dalry Road just after 12.30 on the afternoon of Saturday, May 11.

Police in Edinburgh have launched an appeal to trace a man after an assault in the city centre.

They believe the man could help their enquiries into the assault. He is described as black, 6’2 and of a stocky build with a short afro and a black beard.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a black hat, shiny jacket, cargo trousers and trainers. He was riding an electric bike at the time.

Constable Pete Shannon of Wester Hailes Police Station said: “We are eager to talk to the man in this image, as we believe he may be able to assist our enquiries into this incident, and we urge anyone who may recognise him to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1590 of 11 May, 2024.

They can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to make an anonymous report.

