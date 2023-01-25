A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted on a busy Edinburgh street on Monday evening.

Police were called to the Pleasance area of the city at 6.20pm following reports of a 40-year-old man having been assaulted on South Bridge. The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers were seen standing guard on South Bridge at around 7pm, with a cordon having been put in place outside Yetka, Burrito n Shake and Heritage of Edinburgh.

Police were standing guard on South Bridge after an assault

An eyewitness said: “There was police tape and some cones blocking the pavement on that side of the road and around four police officers were guarding the area. A police van was parked nearby. The officers were asking pedestrians to keep off the pavement and walk away.”