Several fire appliances were called to the blaze on a residential street in the Capital on Sunday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a high-rise building on Hailesland Park, Edinburgh, shortly before 9pm on Sunday, February 12. Four fire appliances and a height vehicle rushed to the scene to deal with the blaze. Ambulance support units and police reportedly attended to assist fire crews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area was made safe and there were no reported casualties.

Fire crews descended on Hailesland Park in Edinburgh on Sunday evening.

Police have confirmed that the incident is being treated as deliberate fire-raising.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.52pm on Sunday, 12 February to reports of a fire affecting a high rise building at Hailesland Park, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a height vehicle to the scene to make the area safe. There were no reported casualties."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.05pm on Sunday, 12 February, 2023, officers were called to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire on Hailesland Park, Edinburgh. The incident is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”