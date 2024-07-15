Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial rapist who subjected six women to an extensive campaign of violent, domestic and sexual abuse has been jailed for 10 years.

James Kelly targeted his victims, including several former partners, in the Edinburgh area over a six-year period. The 43-year-old was found guilty of 18 charges on June 17 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. His offending behaviour also took place during car journeys between the Capital, Inverness and Fife.

Kelly was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

Kelly assaulted one woman to her severe injury by causing her to fall down a set of stairs, punching her on the head and pushing her on the body. He attempted to force her from a vehicle, kicked her on the body and choked her.

The abuser was found guilty of causing the same woman fear, alarm or distress by showing her a video taken of her in an intimate situation, without her consent.

Kelly assaulted a second woman to her injury and danger of her life by violently attacking her on various occasions. This included dragging her by the hair, jumping on her body, striking her with a golf club and choking her. He also hit her on the body with a crowbar, seized her by the hair and dragged her from a motor vehicle.

During a camping trip, Kelly forced the same victim to watch pornographic videos and left her alone during the hours of darkness without transportation.

The abuser acted in an aggressive and threatening manner towards a third woman and made her listen to a recording of him being abusive to an ex-partner.

He was convicted of multiple sexual offences including five charges of rape. The offences took place between January 2014 and July 2021. In addition to the 10 year jail sentence, his name has been added to the sex offenders register for an indefinite period and he was made subject to a 25-year non-harassment order.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes, said: “James Kelly is a dangerous individual whose violent and predatory behaviour has inflicted unimaginable trauma.

“The bravery of his victims in coming forward and speaking with the authorities should be highly commended. It is thanks to their evidence that he has now been held to account for his appalling criminal conduct.

“We would urge any victim of similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it. You will be listened to and supported as we strive to secure justice.”