A series of high-value vehicles including BMWs and Audis have been stolen in Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Lothians and Borders.

Detectives believe the thefts, carried out over a three-week period, are linked. And they suspect the cars are all in Edinburgh, but may have cloned or false number plates.

The police are appealing for information over the thefts from various residential addresses between Tuesday, 15 July and Thursday, 7 August.

The thefts were:

Polwarth Terrace, Edinburgh - Between 2am and 3am on Tuesday 15 July: a white BMW M340i, registration EH10 JEN and a black/red Mini Clubman, registration, EA20 SXT were stolen. Incident 0781 of 15 July

The Orchard, Berwick-upon-Tweed - Between 8pm on Monday,4 August, and 7.30am on Tuesday 5 August, a white BMW X3, registration VGZ 4001 was stolen. Incident 0632 of 5 August.

Matthews Drive, Newtongrange, Midlothian - Between 11.30pm on Tuesday 5 August, and 12.30am on Wednesday 6 August, a black Audi A6, registration RE59 TKA, and a black Audi Q5, registration KS20 KNA, were stolen. Incident 0923 of 6 August.

Norman McLeod Crescent, Glasgow - Between 11.30pm on Tuesday 5 August, and 12.30am on Wednesday 6 August, a grey BMW M4, registration SF25 JJK and a grey BMW M3 Competition, registration SH23 WXT, were taken. Incident 0365 and 0358 of 6 August.

Gilsland Grange, North Berwick - Between 1am and 2am on Thursday 7 August, a grey Audi RS3, registration EJ18 WGO, was stolen. Incident 0503 of 7 August.

Detective Sergeant Will Dickson of Police Scotland said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible for these thefts and recover the stolen cars.

"Our investigation so far suggests that the cars may be in the Edinburgh area, although they could be displaying cloned or false number plates.

"If you've seen any cars matching the make and model of those described in your area and believe them to be out of place, or noticed any suspicious activity in relation to them, please get in touch."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the relevant incident number or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.