Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of house break-ins and theft in the southwest area of Edinburgh.

The 16-year-old has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at court at later date.

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with several house break-ins in Edinburgh. He will appear in court at a later date | Google Maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...