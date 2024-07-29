Edinburgh crime: Teenager arrested and charged in connection with a number of house break-ins 

By Neil Johnstone
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of house break-ins and theft in the southwest area of Edinburgh.

The 16-year-old has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at court at later date.

 

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with several house break-ins in Edinburgh. He will appear in court at a later dateA 16-year-old was arrested in connection with several house break-ins in Edinburgh. He will appear in court at a later date
A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with several house break-ins in Edinburgh. He will appear in court at a later date | Google Maps

The alleged crimes occurred in Kingsknowe Terrrace, Lumsden Square, Fordell Road, Baberton Mains Wynd, Otterburn Park and Baberton Mains Crescent. They are understood to have happened between December 2023 and July 2024.

Related topics:EdinburghPolice Scotland