Edinburgh crime: Teenager arrested and charged in connection with a number of house break-ins
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of house break-ins and theft in the southwest area of Edinburgh.
The 16-year-old has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at court at later date.
The alleged crimes occurred in Kingsknowe Terrrace, Lumsden Square, Fordell Road, Baberton Mains Wynd, Otterburn Park and Baberton Mains Crescent. They are understood to have happened between December 2023 and July 2024.