Two young males have been charged after an incident allegedly involving weapons in the West End of Edinburgh.

Just before 9pm yesterday, police learned of a ‘group of males with weapons’ who were allegedly ‘causing a disturbance’.

‘Specialist resources’ were sent to the scene and a 19-year-old man was found to have a facial injury, although he did not require hospital treatment.

Two males, aged 17 and 20, were later found in the area and arrested. They have been charged in connection.

Two youths were arrested in the 'disturbance' | Google

The 20-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 29 while the 17-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.55pm on Saturday, 28 July, 2024, we were called to a report of a group of males with weapons causing a disturbance in Shandwick Place, Edinburgh.

“Officers supported by specialist resources attended and found a 19-year-old male with a facial injury who did not require hospital treatment.

“Two males, aged 17 and 20, were subsequently traced in the area and arrested and charged in connection with the incident.