Edinburgh crime: Two charged after 19-year-old man injured in 'disturbance' involving 'weapons'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Just before 9pm yesterday, police learned of a ‘group of males with weapons’ who were allegedly ‘causing a disturbance’.
‘Specialist resources’ were sent to the scene and a 19-year-old man was found to have a facial injury, although he did not require hospital treatment.
Two males, aged 17 and 20, were later found in the area and arrested. They have been charged in connection.
The 20-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 29 while the 17-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.55pm on Saturday, 28 July, 2024, we were called to a report of a group of males with weapons causing a disturbance in Shandwick Place, Edinburgh.
“Officers supported by specialist resources attended and found a 19-year-old male with a facial injury who did not require hospital treatment.
“Two males, aged 17 and 20, were subsequently traced in the area and arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
“The 20-year-old male is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 29 July, 2024, and the 17-year-old male will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.