Edinburgh crime: Two due in court after man hospitalised at trouble spot

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 31st Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two are due in court after an incident which left a man hospitalised at an Edinburgh trouble spot.

The 39-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after emergency services found him injured on Hunter Square last night.

The alarm was raised at around 9.30pm and two men, aged 37 and 26, were charged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow - the former on charges related to the incident and the latter on allegations of obstruction.

Hunter Square is a known hotspot for anti-social behaviourHunter Square is a known hotspot for anti-social behaviour
Hunter Square is a known hotspot for anti-social behaviour

It comes just days after a business owner at the square told of seeing a brawl play out while families and tourists dined nearby.

A man aged 46 was hospitalised after the events last Friday and later arrested on a separate matter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.30pm on Tuesday, 30 July, 2024, to a report of a man injured on Hunter Square in Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Emergency Services attended and a 39-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with obstruction.

“Both men will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 1 August, 2024.”

Related topics:CrimeEdinburghEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.