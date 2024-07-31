Edinburgh crime: Two due in court after man hospitalised at trouble spot
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 39-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after emergency services found him injured on Hunter Square last night.
The alarm was raised at around 9.30pm and two men, aged 37 and 26, were charged.
Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow - the former on charges related to the incident and the latter on allegations of obstruction.
It comes just days after a business owner at the square told of seeing a brawl play out while families and tourists dined nearby.
A man aged 46 was hospitalised after the events last Friday and later arrested on a separate matter.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.30pm on Tuesday, 30 July, 2024, to a report of a man injured on Hunter Square in Edinburgh.
“Emergency Services attended and a 39-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with obstruction.
“Both men will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 1 August, 2024.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.