A teenager has appeared in court following an alleged car-jacking in Edinburgh.

Two elderly women, aged 88 and 93, were allegedly subjected to an “incredibly distressing experience” after a group of masked men forced them out of their car before making off with the vehicle.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at the Capital’s Robert Burns Drive, Liberton, at around 10pm on Tuesday August 27.

The driver and her friend stopped in a bronze coloured Honda Jazz at the city’s Mossgiel Walk, where it is alleged males dressed in dark clothing and wearing face coverings approached the vehicle and demanded the women get out.

The suspects are then believed to have entered the car and driven off at speed before the vehicle was later found abandoned in the Harlaw Reservoir car park around 11.10pm.

Ahmad Siddique, 19, appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday where he faced charges of assault and robbery.

Siddique, whose address was only given as Edinburgh, also faced an allegation of driving a vehicle without insurance during the private court hearing. The teenager made no plea and the case was committed for further examination and he was released on bail.

Following the alleged incident, Detective Sergeant Steven Dick, of Police Scotland, said: “This was an incredibly distressing experience for the two elderly women, who thankfully were not hurt, and extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the individuals involved.

“It is vital that we speak to any potential witnesses and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery who may have noticed men matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to please check in case they have captured the stolen vehicle or anything else which could be of significance to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4112 of Tuesday, August, 27 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.