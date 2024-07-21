Edinburgh crime: Weekend vandal attack on Sighthill Primary School

By Ian Swanson
Published 21st Jul 2024, 17:36 BST
Police are looking into an alleged vandal attack on an Edinburgh primary school.

The attack on Sighthill Primary School in Calder Park, Edinburgh, is reported to have happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sighthill Primary School was the target of a vandal attack in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Google.Sighthill Primary School was the target of a vandal attack in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Google.
Sighthill Primary School was the target of a vandal attack in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Google. | Google

It is not clear how many individuals might have been involved and therehas been no official statement about the extent of the damage.  But it is understood the front door of the school was targeted and a window smashed.

City council education bosses said the building had been secured and they were working with the police over the matter.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing after the report of vandalism to a school building in Calder Park, Edinburgh shortly after 4am on Saturday, 20 July 2024. Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0650 of 20 July 2024."

The council said it would work fully with the police on their investigation and work to address damage to the school building.

