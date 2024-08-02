Edinburgh crime: Woman due in court after man hospitalised in 'serious assault'

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 12:46 BST
A woman is due in court after a man was hospitalised in an allegedly ‘serious’ Edinburgh assault.

The 31-year-old woman was charged after police raced to the city’s Granton Place just before 6am yesterday.

A 37-year-old man was hospitalised.

The woman is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

A 31-year-old woman was charged after the assault on Granton Place | Google

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.50am on Thursday, 1 August, 2024, officers were called to Granton Place, Edinburgh following a serious assault.

“A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“A 31-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 2 August, 2024.”

