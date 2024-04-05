Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Turning 50 in January made me reflect on my life.

Trekking to Mount Everest base camp had always been in the back of my mind - a sort of bucket list item if you will. It came up in conversation with my good friend Eddie, who is 65, and we decided we were going to do it.

When I told my wife, kids and friends I was planning to do it, some of them thought I was a bit nuts. A lot of people run marathons for good causes but I just wanted to do something different.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Lindsay fulfilled a lifelong dream of trekking to Everest base camp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I chose the Silverknowes-based kids’ charity Hopscotch to raise money for. It’s a great organisation that takes youngsters from difficult home environments on respite breaks, making memories in the countryside or by the beach.

We set off on March 9 and the trip up to the camp itself took 14 days. We hadn’t done any training for it and I have to say that it turned out much harder than I thought it would be.

We spent between eight and 10 hours a day walking in freezing conditions. One night it reached -18 degrees in the bedroom. One of our group of seven had to be airlifted because of brain swelling caused by the altitude change.

It was a taxing journey in freezing conditions

The higher we got, the more basic the accommodation became. And don’t get me started on the food!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting Nepal itself was an eye-opener. Kathamandu is the capital and the closest big city to Everest. It’s a simple lifestyle there but everyone seems so happy. The people were really nice and helpful.

Our guide was 35 and had never seen the sea before. Since Nepal is a landlocked country and many people don’t travel abroad, things we take for granted are other-worldly to them.

Grant described the experience as an 'eye-opener'

It was a relief to make the 28-hour journey home to Edinburgh - but I’m really glad we did it. So far, we’ve raised nearly £15,000 for Hopscotch which will make a big difference to children’s lives.

The sub-zero nights, avalanches, basic food and frozen packs of baby wipes were a stark reminder of just how privileged we are. It was a life-changing experience and one that will stay with me forever.