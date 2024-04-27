Edinburgh dance school set to relocate from Heriot Watt University to nearby industrial estate
An Edinburgh dance school based at Heriot Watt University is hoping to relocate to a nearby industrial estate.
The fast-growing BW Dance Works offers classes in various forms of dance including ballet, tap, acro and jazz.
Youngsters can learn to dance at its venue in the Riccarton campus’ Oriam centre from ‘as soon as they can walk’.
Holiday camps and birthday parties are offered, with the school also using Cramond Kirk Halls as a base for its classes.
After six years of operating without a home of its own, owner Bethany White wants to set up in a former office within the nearby Roddinglaw Business Park.
A planning application for a change of use sent to the City of Edinburgh Council states: “Seeking to change No 4 The Courtyard, 6 Roddinglaw Business Park from class 4 (Business) to class 11 (Assembly and Leisure) to act as a space for our growing dance school.
“We are currently based in the nearby Heriot Watt University and looking to relocate to a unit nearby.”
Drawings show the revamped premises would have an entrance, office and store at its left with a dance studio in the middle and a waiting area with a toilet at its right.
There is space for parking across from, in front of the building and round its back.
