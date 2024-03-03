Edinburgh death: Police called after woman found dead at Barn Park, Clovenstone
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has been found dead at a block of flats in Edinburgh's Clovenstone area.
Emergency services were called to a report of a death at a property in Barn Park, Clovenstone, on Sunday morning. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police say the death is being treated as "unexplained".
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.10am on Sunday, 3 March, to a report of a death at a property in the Barn Park area of Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”