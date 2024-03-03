Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been found dead at a block of flats in Edinburgh's Clovenstone area.

Emergency services were called to a report of a death at a property in Barn Park, Clovenstone, on Sunday morning. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police say the death is being treated as "unexplained".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a property at Barn Park, Clovenstone. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.10am on Sunday, 3 March, to a report of a death at a property in the Barn Park area of Edinburgh.