Edinburgh death: Police called after woman found dead at Barn Park, Clovenstone

By Ian Swanson
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 15:43 GMT
A woman has been found dead at a block of flats in Edinburgh's Clovenstone area.

Emergency services were called to a report of a death at a property in Barn Park, Clovenstone, on Sunday morning. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police say the death is being treated as "unexplained".

Police were called to a property at Barn Park, Clovenstone. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.10am on Sunday, 3 March, to a report of a death at a property in the Barn Park area of Edinburgh.

 “Emergency services attended and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

 

