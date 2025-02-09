They're an often forgotten part of our democratic system, a neglected route for people to voice their views.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But community councils can make a difference to what happens in their area.

And nominations are now open for the election of new members to these local bodies.

Community councils have helped make a difference over road plans in Polwarth, new toilets in South Queensferry, plans to build student flats on a scrapyard in Leith, and waste collection in the New Town. | collage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community councils are run by local residents who care about their community and are elected to act on behalf of their local area.

They act as a voice for their local area, articulating the views and concerns of individuals and groups, conducting surveys and leading campaigns, as well as organising community events and promoting the area’s identity.

Although they are voluntary organisations, community councils have a statutory right to be consulted on planning applications and are entitled to object to licence applications.

But their remit as a voice for their community extends much further and can include roads and transport issues, green spaces, waste and recycling, conservation, education, health and social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 47 community council areas in Edinburgh, though not all have an active community council.

People can put their name forward to become a community councillor between now and February 27. An election will only be held in an area if there are more people nominated than places on the community council.

Any elections will take place on March 27, with the new community council term starting the next day and lasting four years.

Ken Robertson, secretary of the Edinburgh Association of Community Councils, describes community councils as “your right-of-way hotline to city council HQ”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “They don’t always get their way. But at least they speak up, and there is much to speak up about. You live and work here. You have a community voice, by right. Don’t sit to the side and stay silent.”

Examples of issues community councils have taken up include waste and recycling collections in Edinburgh’s World Heritage Site, where there were concerns about new bin hubs ruining the historic streetscape. The New Town and Broughton community council successfully campaigned to keep the canvas gull-proof bags instead.

In Polwarth, a detailed report by Merchiston community council on risks faced by pedestrians at the roundabout where Polwarth Gardens, Polwarth Crescent and Granville Terrace meet persuaded councillors to agree it should be replaced by a traffic light junction.

And in South Queensferry, a long-running campaign by the community council resulted in a decision by the council to replace the toilets at the Hawes Pier. Community council chair Keith Giblett said: “The current toilets do not give the best image. If people coming off the cruise ships go into them, you wouldn’t want them going away with that as their impression of Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Sally Millar, secretary of Leith Links community council, said joining forces with other groups was also important: “There was a nice win just last week when the council turned down student accommodation at the Dalton scrapyard site on Salamander Place. We objected to the application and Living Rent were very active on it - it was a good example of different groups working in partnership with each other.”

Edinburgh City Council’s culture and communities convener Val Walker said: “Community councils remain an integral part of the social and democratic fabric of our city. In my experience as a ward councillor, I truly value my relationship with community councils and the excellent work that they do.

“From campaigning on key local issues, to organising meetings, chairing debates, liaising with local and national representatives and much more, the life of a community councillor in the Capital is never ordinary.

“This is an excellent opportunity to take a lead in your local area and make your community a better place. I’d encourage all residents to consider standing as a community councillor. Edinburgh draws its strength from its citizens, and we need their views and ideas to move forward together.”