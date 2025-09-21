Work is due to start next month on an Edinburgh development billed as the biggest single housing investment in the city centre in more than a decade.

The New Town Quarter development, on the former Royal Bank of Scotland site in Dundas Street, is set to include more than 300 new homes and purpose built student accommodation for nearly 600.

Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan visited the 5.9 acre site last week and was shown round by senior representatives of the developers Ediston.

Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan (second from left) at the site along with Ediston's Danny O' Neill, Ross McNulty and Neal Jamieson

There is currently planning permission for around 350 new homes on the site - a mix of build-to-rent, private residential and mid-market rent - as well as office space. But Ediston have lodged a fresh application to change the build-to-rent element to purpose-built student accommodation - which would be developed, owned and managed by Fusion Group - and change the office building to more homes.

The application is expected to be dealt with before the end of the year.

In the meantime, Ediston says, construction will start next month on 107 new homes - five blocks of flatted accommodation opposite Royal Crescent. And discussions are being finalised with the Wheatley Group for the delivery of 108 affordable homes, all part of the original plan.

Permission is awaited for another 100 new homes in place of the proposed offices and the 599-bed student accommodation, which would replace the build-to-rent homes. The buildings would all retain the same size and external appearance as previously proposed and approved.

RBS moved staff out of its Dundas Street premises in 2017, relocating them to the bank’s new headquarters at Gogarburn. Initially, RBS sought permission to demolish the building and build up to 400 flats. But amid numerous objections, it decided to withdraw the proposls and put the site up for sale.

It was bought in 2019 by London-based Orion Capital for £36 million and Ediston were brought in to develop the site. Demolition of the former RBS buildings was completed in October 2024.

Ediston development director Ross McNulty thanked Ms McAllan for visiting the site. He said: “We were proud to be able to show her how New Town Quarter will become a vibrant and thriving community in the Capital's city centre.

“From the beginning we've adopted a 'Place' based approach to planning a new community in this very special area and we're confident our commitment to quality will pay off for the city. We would also like to place on record our appreciation for the patience of local residents who have admirably coped with the delays.

“Now that we are at the point of being able to deliver New Town Quarter, we remain hopeful that the planning committee will decide on the final application for 100 additional new homes before the end of this year”.

Ms McAllan said good quality, affordable housing was central to thriving communities and neighbourhoods.

“This development by Ediston and Orion Capital Managers in the heart of Edinburgh’s new town will see hundreds of new homes delivered on this site. My ambition is to increase the delivery of houses, across all tenures, by at least 10 per cent, each year over the first three years of the next parliament.”