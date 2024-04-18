Edinburgh dirt bike crash leaves 20-year-old man in hospital after failing to stop for police

The 20-year-old was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:04 BST
A young man was hospitalised after he failed to stop for police while driving a dirt bike in Edinburgh yesterday.

The 20-year-old was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being involved in a crash on Calder Road just after 5pm.

Officers had been pursuing him from Wester Hailes Road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.20pm on Wednesday, 17 April, an off-road bike was involved in a crash after failing to stop for police officers on Calder Road at Wester Hailes Road, Edinburgh.

“A 20-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the crash.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

