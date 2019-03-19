Edinburgh Disney fans could win £50 Vue cinema voucher with poster design for new Dumbo movie

Disney fans throughout Edinburgh are being encouraged to put their creativity to the test and design a poster for one of the year’s most hotly anticipated movies.

Vue is giving children the chance to design a poster for Dumbo, which is released on Friday March 29th.

Directed by Tim Burton, 'Dumbo' flies into theatres on March 29, 2019. Pic: 2018 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

The live-action remake of the Disney classic is about a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughing stock, until it is discovered that he can fly.

The new version of the film stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.

The winners of the competition will receive a £50 gift card for Vue Edinburgh Omni Centre or Ocean Terminal and will also have the chance to have their artwork displayed in their local Vue.

A Vue spokesman confirmed that there are ten £50 vouchers up for grabs across the UK.

Those who wish to enter just need to visit Vue’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VueCinemas for more information. The competition is open until Friday, April 5th.

Dumbo will be screened in Vue from March 29th and tickets can be booked at www.myvue.com

