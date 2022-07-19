Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old man, from Edinburgh, was at the East Lothian beach with his brother when he got into difficulties.

Witnesses said the man, who is understood to have been a commercial diver, had been in the water in a full wet suit.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

A diver lost his life at Tyninghame beach

Police said an investigation would be carried out and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended at Tyninghame Beach near Dunbar at around 4.20pm on Saturday, following the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”