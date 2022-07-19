Edinburgh diver dies at East Lothian's Tyninghame beach sparking investigation

An investigation has been launched after an experienced diver died while swimming off Tyninghame beach on Saturday.

By Marie Sharp
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:03 pm

The 48-year-old man, from Edinburgh, was at the East Lothian beach with his brother when he got into difficulties.

Witnesses said the man, who is understood to have been a commercial diver, had been in the water in a full wet suit.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

A diver lost his life at Tyninghame beach

Police said an investigation would be carried out and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended at Tyninghame Beach near Dunbar at around 4.20pm on Saturday, following the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for East Lothian Council said it was aware of the incident.

