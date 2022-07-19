The 48-year-old man, from Edinburgh, was at the East Lothian beach with his brother when he got into difficulties.
Witnesses said the man, who is understood to have been a commercial diver, had been in the water in a full wet suit.
Emergency services were called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh live: Police cordon off city centre after body found
-
2
Sun-seekers flocked to Portobello beach as heatwave hit the Capital
-
3
Scotland weather: Here is how hot it is expected to get in Scotland today as amber alert remains in force
-
4
'They lassoed him, dragged him round the playground, he was five and had rope burns on his neck' - Edinburgh hip hop artist CTRL on the pain behind his new EP
-
5
Edinburgh's new Meadowbank Sports Centre opens: Here's a look inside
Police said an investigation would be carried out and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended at Tyninghame Beach near Dunbar at around 4.20pm on Saturday, following the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
A spokesperson for East Lothian Council said it was aware of the incident.