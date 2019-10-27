All Diwali events in Edinburgh were open to all, regardless of religious affiliation. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Edinburgh Diwali festival of light 2019: Can you spot yourself in the crowd?

The South Asian festival of Diwali came to Edinburgh this week with the most culturally diverse programme of events in its five-year history.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 12:38 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th October 2019, 12:39 pm

The celebration of light over darkness took place from Wednesday to Saturday, and included light shows and cultural performances on Castle Street, food and drinks stalls, the Edinburgh Diwali Parade from the City Chambers to Princes Street Gardens, featuring dancers, floats of Hindi gods, and finally, culminated in a firework show.

1. Edinburgh Diwali festival of light 2019

The switch on of the lights were followed by light shows and cultural performances on Castle Street every day between 5pm and 7pm, and food and drink stalls open 12pm to 10pm. Picture: Ian Georgeson

2. Edinburgh Diwali festival of light 2019

The celebrations started with Lightopia, a light and lantern installation in Princes Street Gardens' Ross Bandstand. Picture: Ian Georgeson

3. Edinburgh Diwali festival of light 2019

Several shows entertained crowds at the City Chambers before the parade set off, including performances by Bhartiya Ashram, Edinburgh Dandiya and the Edinburgh Bhangra Crew. Picture: Scott Louden

4. Edinburgh Diwali festival of light 2019

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists around the world, which slight variations across each religion. Picture: Scott Louden

