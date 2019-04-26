Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home to unveil 80ft mural at Seafield Promenade

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home will be unveiling a colourful 80ft mural along the Seafield Promenade next week.

The large-scale artwork will occupy a wall previously covered in graffiti along the Seafield shoreline.

A work in progress

Designed and painted by local artists, Studio N_Name, the mural will embody the colourful people, heritage and environment of the local community.

The artwork was design is inspired by the natural forms and landscapes along the coast and will feature flora, fauna and historic elements found throughout this portion of coastline.

It is hoped the mural will boost footfall along the promenade, creating a knock-on benefit for local businesses and the animal charity

What it looked like before

Most importantly, the mural is fun and colourful to represent the spirit of local residents, who contributed ideas at community engagement sessions held at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

The project was made possible through a partnership with Edinburgh Shoreline Project, which chose to support the mural as part of their mission to celebrate the city’s 27 kilometres (16.7 miles) of coastline.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home special gifts fundraiser, Alanna Brady, said: “We have wanted to install a mural on this wall for several years to improve our local area and give back to a community that has provided us with so much support. Thanks to Edinburgh Shoreline, we were able to finally make this dream a reality.

“The mural cleverly combines elements of the local environment, culture and heritage of Seafield and we hope it becomes a destination for visitors and locals alike. A rise in footfall along the promenade will increase support among local businesses, including the Home, which will hopefully result in more of our animals finding loving, forever homes.

The end result

“Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home would like to thank Edinburgh Shoreline Project for their generous financial assistance with this mural. Additional support was provided by local business, Mark Smith Glazing. Without these contributions, this project would not have been possible.”

Edinburgh Shoreline Porject’s Charlotte Johnson, said: “Were delighted to have worked with Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, Studio N_Name and local residents to design a mural for Seafield Prom.

“Throughout the course of the Edinburgh Shoreline project, we’ve been astounded by the commitment of residents to improving their local environment with beach cleans and community planting, and we feel this mural will be a great addition to that, making the prom a nicer place for walkers and cyclists to enjoy.”

It is hoped that the mural will not only help to improve the Seafield landscape, but also encourage others in the community, especially those with blank walls along the Seafield Promenade, to take creative approaches to transform these spaces into creative points of interest for locals and tourists.

The mural will be unveiled to the public at 11am on Friday, May 3rd and accessible to the public at any time after this date.

Visit the mural on the promenade behind Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home at 26 Seafield Road East, EH15 1EH

