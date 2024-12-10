Cassie the dog, who has only ever spent one Christmas within a home, is looking for her happy place.

Cassie, Dogs Trust West Calder’s most overlooked dog, has only spent one Christmas within a home, with this year being her fifth at Dogs Trust West Calder.

The six-year-old Rottweiler crossbreed is a charming, fun-loving girl who is loved by all at the centre. However, they would love for Cassie to find her perfect home in 2025.

Cassie’s only Christmas at home was in 2019 when she was a pup. The following year, Cassie was handed into Dogs Trust care due to a change in her owner’s circumstances which meant they could no longer care for her. Cassie has remained in Dogs Trust care since then - having patiently waited to be adopted for over 1,800 days.

Cassie plays in the snow. | Dogs Trust West Calder

Dogs Trust West Calder say a calm and quiet household in a rural location where she can enjoy walks in the peace and quiet and partake in her favourite pastime, playing with squeaky toys, would be ideal for Cassie. She could live with children aged 16 and over, where she is the only pet, and she would adore a secure garden in which to play.

Susan Tonner, Manager at Dogs Trust West Calder said: “Our dedicated training team have spent a lot of time with Cassie, and she has progressed amazingly well with all aspects of her training.

“As she can be unsure of new people and dogs, Cassie was introduced to wearing a muzzle which she wears happily just like wearing a collar. Cassie responds well to her name and her lead walking is lovely. We also trained Cassie on car travel as she never used to get into a vehicle, but now enjoys frequent offsite trips to new walking destinations and for playtime in an enclosed field.

“Cassie is a bright girl, so she learns quickly, and she is charm personified when after playtime she helps tidy up by putting her toys away in her toy box. She is affectionate with people she knows so once she has built the bond with her new owners, she will be their most loyal and loving companion.”