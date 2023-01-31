One driver was injured after a two-car crash in Leith on Monday evening (January 30). Emergency services rushed to the collision on Commercial Street shortly before 8pm. One driver was taken to hospital, police said. No-one else was injured in the crash.

Officers shut the street to traffic and diverted other motorists away from the area. The road re-opened shortly after 11pm, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two car crash on Commercial Street, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the driver of one of the cars was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. No one else was injured. The road was closed while vehicle recovery took place and re-opened around 11.10pm.”