Edinburgh drivers face big queues after Bread Street takeaway fire

Motorists have been facing disruption this morning after a fire broke out at a takeaway in Edinburgh’s Old Town more than six hours ago.

About 40 firefighters have been involved in battling the blaze at the Ramen and Rice takeaway in Bread Street, after being alerted just before 3:20am.

The scene outside the takeaway. Pic: Shell Bryson

At its height, six fire engines and a height appliance were used to tackle the flames but this has now been scaled back to two engines.

A fires service spokeswoman said that firefighters are now checking for any remaining hotspots.

No one has been hurt as a result of the fire, the cause of which is unknown at this stage.

The fire broke out in a Bread Street takeaway. Pic: Google Maps

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council’s roads team, recently tweeted that there is “significant congestion” on Fountainbridge, Semple Street and Morrison Street.

An earlier tweet said that queues were backed up on Fountainbridge from Fountain Park to Semple Street/Morrison Street.

Bread Street is closed between Lothian Road and Spittal Street and there is no access to the West Port/Grassmarket via this road. There is still access from Spittal Street to the West Port and from East Fountainbridge.

