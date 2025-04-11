Breaking

Edinburgh drivers urged to avoid Queensferry Road area following crash

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 19:51 BST
Drivers in Edinburgh are being urged to avoid the Queensferry Road area following a crash.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area | Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene and road closures are now in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road closures are in place at Orchard Road and the junction with Queensferry Terrace. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

Lothian Bus services 43 and 47 have been diverted until further notice. The bus operator said: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Queensferry Road and are instead diverted via Orchard Brae and Craigleith Road in both directions until further notice.”

